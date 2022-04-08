Don't hype Black Sherif and later abandon him like Gyakie, Patapaa - Akuapem Poloo

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo warns Ghanaians not to abandon Black Sherif

Ghanaians made Gyakie, Yaw Tog one-time hitmakers



Nigerians support their artistes better than Ghanaians, Poloo



Akuapem Poloo has called on Ghanaians who are hailing and celebrating the achievement of young rapper, Black Sherif, to keep up the same energy in the months to come.



According to the actress who has been observing the trends in the music industry, Blacko will soon be abandoned just as they did to Patapaa Amisty, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, and Bosom PYung who enjoyed massive buzz with their hit songs.



Their glory was short-lived as Ghanaians failed to celebrate them after the buzz.



She argued that the industry abandoned these new atistes after jamming to their one-time hits.

"You see how Ghanaians are hailing Black Sherif, the same way they hailed Yaw Tog, Patapaa, Ataa Adwoa. Where is Gyakie now? You people will hype these people and later bring them down."



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Poloo's Instagram page, she cautioned music lovers against such attitudes toward young artistes and urged the management of Black Sherif to keep up the good work by promoting his brand outside Ghana.



She noted that the story is different in Nigeria as they know how to hype and sustain the craft of young talents.



"Look at the way Nigerians handle new artistes and make them stay for life. Ghana, you have started again with Black Sherif, nobody should let his dreams fall. Stop the backbiting, use the same energy to promote all his music," Akuapem Poloo warned.



Watch the video below:



