Don’t impose LGBTQ+ on Ghanaians - Kwaw Kese tells gay community

Kwaw Kese, Musician

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese has added his voice to the trending conversation about the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer intersex (LGBTQI)+ in the country.

Kwaw Kese expressed alarm at the increased rate at which members of the LGBTQI+ are vehemently pushing their agenda. According to the musician, their activities paint a picture of desperation as they seem to impose their lifestyle on Ghanaians.



Speaking on the Entertainment Segment of TV3 New Day, the ‘Abordam’ hitmaker stated that members of the LGBTQ community can go about their usual activities without public fanfare.



“This thing has been there when we were growing up we heard and knew people who behaved like women (Kojo Besia). The problem I have now is they are trying to impose it on us".



“You can be whoever you want to be, but be that in peace. It is your right to do it in peace. But if you bring it into our faces, I think that is not Ghanaian… Maybe my family member might be straight, but seeing what people are doing, they might go and try it.”

Kwaw revealed that some of his friends abroad identify with the LGBTQ community. But he has nothing against them since it’s a lifestyle they have chosen.



He reiterated that such individuals should conduct their activities discreetly than imposing them on Ghanaians.



Speaking on the anti-LGBTQI bill yet to be passed, Kwaw Kese stated that parliamentarians want the bill because of the public recognition the group is pushing for.



“The parliamentarians should not even waste time to be thinking about a bill to be passed. This thing has been there. Whether we like it or not, it’s there. Now they want their right to be protected, and that is why these politicians also want to pass a bill,” Kwaw Kese said.