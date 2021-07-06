Don’t intrude in our personal lives – Kwabena Kwabena pleads with the Media

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena

• According to the singer, the continuous publication of negative stories about artistes make them fade away quickly

• He has pleaded with the media not to interfere in the private lives of musicians



• Kwabena Kwabena says people are not patronizing his new single due to the negative stories heard about him



Popular Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has advised the media to desist from intruding unnecessarily into the private lives of musicians.



According to him, precedence should be given to their craft rather than dwelling so much on their private lives.



It can be recalled that the ‘Adult music’ hitmaker trended several times for the wrong reasons.

Issues relating to his marital life and his alleged drug addiction have been a topic of discussion on social media for a while.



But reacting to this, Kwabena Kwabena has expressed unhappiness over such developments adding that it creates the wrong perception about artistes.



He said the negative stories that went viral affected him because his recently released songs did not receive much mileage as they ought to.



“Artistes like Itz Tiffany, Raquel, Wisa Greid are very talented but they are nowhere to be found because their nudity was exposed. It is said that these talents are going to waste and nothing is being done about it. I was almost affected by the negative stories circulating about me and had I not been strong, my career would have hit the rocks long ago. What happens to the nice songs that artiste was churning out? It is about time we forgot any bad thing an artiste has been involved in and enjoy his or her works. Once we are human beings we will definitely fall along the way,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Kwabena Kwabena is currently promoting his new single titled ‘Kwadede’, off his ‘Famesaa’ album scheduled to be released in July.