Don’t involve friends in your relationship if you want its success – Women told

File photo of a thriving relationship

Social media influencer, Jay Monday, has advised women not to involve friends in their relationships if they want them to succeed.

According to him, one thing men don’t like in a relationship is women who keep too many friends.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, Jay Monday said,



“My woman can do everything and anything but don’t have too many friends. I’m not saying don’t make friends, you can make all the friends you want, but there should be a limit to everything.”

He noted that, when a female has too many friends, especially the ones who influence her negatively, she automatically is influenced easily.



“Then they begin to talk about things they shouldn’t even talk about and by the time you realize, their men become a subject of their conversation, and that’s where disrespect for their men starts. They start questioning everything about the man and all so it’s a total turnoff when women have too many friends,” he emphasized.