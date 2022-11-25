0
Menu
Entertainment

Don’t involve friends in your relationship if you want its success – Women told

Ps Relationship.jfif File photo of a thriving relationship

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Social media influencer, Jay Monday, has advised women not to involve friends in their relationships if they want them to succeed.

According to him, one thing men don’t like in a relationship is women who keep too many friends.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, Jay Monday said,

“My woman can do everything and anything but don’t have too many friends. I’m not saying don’t make friends, you can make all the friends you want, but there should be a limit to everything.”

He noted that, when a female has too many friends, especially the ones who influence her negatively, she automatically is influenced easily.

“Then they begin to talk about things they shouldn’t even talk about and by the time you realize, their men become a subject of their conversation, and that’s where disrespect for their men starts. They start questioning everything about the man and all so it’s a total turnoff when women have too many friends,” he emphasized.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study