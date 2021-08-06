Don’t involve my husband, daughter when fighting me – McBrown to critics

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

Popular Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has cautioned critics to keep the names of her husband and daughter out of their mouths.



She said the one thing that infuriates her is when people drag her family into issues that has got nothing to do with them.



Explaining this in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown said;

“I need to protect my marriage with everything I have. I don’t see the reason why anyone should include my husband or my daughter when they have problems with me. I get offended when negative things are said about the people I love most. Sometimes, it is difficult to hear certain things being said about you and pretend like you have not heard them. It hurts to hear someone say false things about you as if they know you and still ignore it. It takes someone who has a lot of patience to do that and I have suffered a lot. I hear very bad comments about me but for peace to prevail, I just ignore and respond to them at the right time,” she said.



Nana Ama McBrown cited an instance where Counsellor George Lutterodt predicted doom for her marriage as the worst thing ever said to her in the industry.



“How could a married man and for that matter a counselor make such a statement about me? I was angry but told myself I would definitely confront him one day. I finally confronted him when we met on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review and he found it difficult to explain himself to me,” she stated.



It can be recalled that sometime in February 2021, Mona Gucci also revealed that Nana Ama McBrown’s husband is a cheat and a womanizer.



This was after the Onua FM presenter claimed she was humiliated by Nana Ama McBrown and Kwame A-Plus during a discussion on her United Showbiz show here they asked for documentary evidence when she told them she had attended a law school abroad.