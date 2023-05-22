0
Menu
Entertainment

Don’t joke with your audience - Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Shirley Frimpong Manso N.png Filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Renowned filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, holds her audience in high esteem.

She confirmed this in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz.

Known for her amazing productions in the country, Shirley disclosed what keeps her going.

The CEO of Sparrow Productions indicated that her audience keeps her going. According to Shirley, something great will always be created for the audience if they are not taken for granted.

“Every new project I do is a new challenge for me. I pay attention to every detail so that I can improve on my next production and also get my audience to believe in me and love what I do.

“If you don’t joke with your audience, you will always come out with some great stuff for them to stick with you all the time and that has been my secret. I always want to challenge myself and come out with something extraordinary that will blow the minds of my clients,” the film director stated.

“I always want to do more, I am not satisfied anytime I bring out something new. I know it could be better and the fact that I always strive for excellence has brought me this far.

“Although it is a lot of hard work, I don’t tell myself I know it all because of the experience I have. I put in a lot in production to get everything right,” she added.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan