Don’t jubilate, the court is yet to decide your fate – Tonardo warns Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Nana Tonardo has asked Afia Schwarzenegger not to overly rejoice following reports that the bench warrant for her arrest has allegedly been revoked.

Earlier, in a Facebook post that has now been deleted, Kwame A Plus, a close friend of Afia Schwarzenegger, claimed that the latter had been freed.



This comes after she was handed a 10-day prison sentence by a Tema High Court in a defamation lawsuit by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi.



“Bench warrant for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger has been revoked by the trial judge according to her lawyer,” Kwame A Plus’ post read.



In what seemed like a confirmation of A Plus’ post, Afia Schwarzenegger also took to Instagram and wrote;



“Thank you, Jesus. Thank you so much judge.”

But Nana Tonardo, Afia’s nemesis, has debunked the development, adding that the court is yet to come out with its verdict on the case.



“Don’t jubilate too much because the court is still going to decide if you are going to pay a fine or still go to jail,” Tonardo wrote.



Afia Schwarzenegger dodges court sentence



The controversial socialite was reported to have allegedly gone into hiding ever since the court initially confined her to the 10-day jail sentence.



Days after the judgement, Afia’s whereabouts were still unknown, and this compelled the complainant, Chairman Wontumi, to place a GHC5,000 bounty on her.

The likes of Nana Tonardo, Maurice Ampaw, and many others stormed social media with a barrage of attacks meant to trigger Afia Schwarzenegger out of her hiding place, but to no avail.



Read the post below:





