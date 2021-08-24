Don’t judge me based on stories you read about me – Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessings has charged Ghanaians and her fans to scrutinize stories written about her before passing judgement as she explains that most of these publications are without facts.



Joyce, who was in the news over her messy separation from her husband and manager, Dave Joy in 2020, has said that several lies were purported about her.



The singer, well known for her popular gospel tunes like "Repent", and "I Swerve" in a radio interview on Accra FM Monday, intimated that she is sometimes taken by surprise at the allegations levelled against her.

“Some headlines can even surprise the person they are talking about. I want my fans and Ghanaians to know that not all headlines stories are true," she said.



Joyce condemned websites that carry such stories on their platforms without any checks.



“Sometimes what the artiste said and the headline are two different things but black (people) love fake and negative stories. People rush to read these fake and negative stories that’s why the writers also like writing these fake stories to draw traffic to their sites."



Joyce Blessing who seemed unbothered by the lies charged fans not to believe everything they come across on the internet concerning Ghanaian celebrities.



“They’ve written a lot about me that are untrue and I can’t even count them. But the more God blesses you and lifts you up the more people will write lies about you so sometimes you have to have a tough skin to withstand that so Oluwa is involved.”



She further stated: “So don’t judge anybody based on a headline from a story or article, the things you hear about people on social media you’ll realise are not true when you get closer to them in person."