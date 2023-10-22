Don’t just leave record labels; always have a plan – Sefa tells colleagues

Ghanaian singer, Sefa

Gospel musician, Sefa, has advised her colleagues under Record Labels in Ghana to always have a backup plan before leaving.

According to her, a lot goes into making music, and without a plan, a talented artiste’s career could end in a split second.



Sefa made these statements during a discussion on TV3.



“It’s not just about the hit song. It is about when you move what’s next. It’s the plan because, as an artiste it’s not just about the talent. There are a lot of things that go into the music.

"There are people who work behind the scenes for me, and Anita might not even know their names, but they are the real music makers so it’s just patience. That is why a lot of people leave record labels, and you don’t hear from them because there should be a plan; it’s not just talent,” she said.



Sefa also acknowledged that artistes under Record Labels usually go through a lot of tussles but they cannot speak about them in public.