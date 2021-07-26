Don’t kill talents with demands for sex, payola – Boadu-Ansong tells DJs

Entertainment pundit and tourism enthusiast, Kwame Boadu-Ansong

Entertainment pundit and tourism enthusiast, Kwame Boadu-Ansong, has condemned DJs and publicists who demand money and sex from up and coming artists before being given the platform to showcase their talents.

Speaking on Power Entertainment on Power FM, the ‘Tourism Teacher’ decried the demand of money from up-and-coming artists by DJs before playing their songs.



To him, they will be doing more harm than good to the Ghanaian showbiz industry when they keep demanding from unearthed talents.



Boadu-Asong said this after an upcoming artiste, Badita, shared her frustrations with the panel members and listeners of Power FM Saturday evening.



The Afrobeats artiste who appeared on the programme to promote her single gave a harrowing account of how some DJs in Accra made sexual advancements towards her.



Badita recounted how a DJ with Atinka FM/TV took money from her and lured her to have sex with her at a hotel.

“I paid about 450 cedis to him yet he still wanted to have sex with me,” Badita, who had earlier sent a voice note to the host, Agyemang Prempeh, disclosed.



At Peace FM, two DJs, she alleged, promised to promote her song on Neat FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group.



“One of the DJs whom I first had an encounter with charged me before he could play my song,” she stated.



The second DJ whose name she was willing to disclose took GHC 1000 from her but did not play the song on Neat FM as he had earlier promised.



Badita said at a point, she had no money left on her to board ‘trotro’ back home after paying a DJ.

“I was so frustrated and wanted to quit doing music but I had to forge forward to see what was ahead that is why I sent you the voice note,” Badita told host Agyemang.



Apparently, her voice note amid weeping which was played on Power Entertainment was what encouraged Agyemang and his producer, Dan Lartey to invite her to promote her song.



“But your song is very nice so I wonder why the DJs were demanding sex and monies from you before playing your songs,” Agyemang, host of Power Entertainment show asserted.



Meanwhile, Music Producer, Fred Kyei Mensah confirmed the demands are experienced in showbiz but condemned the act.



He urged DJs to look into the future and help promote songs so that enough talents can replace those that are fading.