Don’t kill yourself over motivational messages - Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo Bffn.png Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bridget Otoo has admonished her Twitter users not to assume that persons who constantly share messages of hope have it all figured in life.

It has now become a cliché for some social media users and personalities in Ghana to drop motivational messages on a daily. The broadcaster in a tweet on Monday called on her followers not to fall victim to such messages.

She added that some people who claim to have it all rip people off their hard-earned income to sponsor their lavish lifestyle and later come to propagate motivational messages encouraging those who wish to be in their state.

"There are people who tweet inspiring messages etc… if you focus on that alone you’d think they have it all figured out until you get close and realize what a fraud they are, cheating people off their hard-earned money. Don’t kill yourself over motivational messages," Bridget tweeted.

Bridget Otoo's followers reacting to the post commented that her message might be a jab.

A tweep @VanDam wrote: "This bullet de33 as3 I know who its for."

Another @sheshoaa added: "Does it even work I mean these motivational messages? The economy will even expose you."

