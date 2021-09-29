Don't let any pig rub its dirt on you - Nana Ampadu's advice to Sarkodie

• Sarkodie has paid tribute to Nana Ampadu

Rapper Sarkodie is the latest artiste to pay tribute to the late Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, who was reported to have died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



The rapper, who has for years received wise council from the veteran singer has shared a video where Nana Ampadu was advising him to protect his brand in the media space.



"Never sell out or promote any news of your life which isn't profitable on social media. Even when someone offends you, never let the public or social media know of it. When you are being questioned about it, just brush it off. That is the surest way to earn respect even when you are no more. People are watching. I am pleading with you, don't let any pig rub its dirt on you. Thank you," said Nana Ampadu in a voice note to Sarkodie.

The rapper has revealed that he had a close relationship with the late musician.



According to Sark, he will forever hold on to the wise advice and memories he shared with him.



"Your random Voice notes are everything Daddy … Rest Well and keep watching over us ???????? #RIP #Legend “Nana Kwame Ampadu,” he wrote.



Born on March 31, 1945, Nana Kwame Ampadu was considered one of Ghana's best composers who has over 800 songs to his credit. He died at age 76.



