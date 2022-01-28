Don't let social media pressure you to go under the knife - Tracey Boakye advises

She preaches women empowerment

Tracey Boakye warns netizens about fake people

Tracey Boakye gives a woman GH¢1000 to start business



Actress cum socialite, Tracey Boakye, has advised that people shouldn't let the internet fool them into enhancing their bodies.



According to the “East Legon landlady” in an Instagram post, netizens shouldn't be swayed by people who change their bodies to attract followers.



“Don't let social media pressure you to go under the knife just to attract your followers, and be renting, it doesn't make sense! Use that money to buy a plot of land and be a landlady yourself,” she said.

The mother of two in many social media posts has preached for women to start their own businesses and break free from poverty.



Recently in a video that went viral, she gave a woman she met randomly an amount of GH¢1000 to start her own business.



According to a post shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, the woman revealed that when she saw the initials TB on Tracey’s Lexus car, it occurred to her that it was indeed the East Legon landlady coming and she begged to be established in a business.



“I am so pleased to meet you today. I want you to help me work. I saw your car, when I saw TB, I knew this was Tracey coming,” the woman said.



