‘Don’t marry a man or woman because they are Christians’ - Rev. Eastwood Anaba advises

Rev. Eastwood Anaba says marrying a Christian doesn’t guarantee a good marriage

‘Marry a person you trust, is your friend, and you can communicate with’, Rev. Anaba to the youth



The famous preacher says a good husband is not the same as a good Christian



Founder and Head Pastor of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, has advised Christian youths against choosing a life partner because they are Christians.



According to the seasoned preacher, choosing a husband or a wife because they are Christians is very wrong.



He explained that being a Christian is not the same as being a good spouse.



“You cannot marry a man or a woman because they are Christians. So you ask a Christian woman, why do you want to marry him, and she says, it is because he loves the Lord. You ask a man and he says, I want to marry the woman because she loves God and she is serious in church. The truth is that a husband is not the same as a Christian. He may love the Lord but does not love you,” Rev. Eastwood Anaba explained in his surmon.

The famous televangelist added that marrying a person based on religion alone is not enough to ensure a good marriage and sustain a marriage.



He said, "Oh, why do you want to marry him? We go to the same church. Are you sure it is enough for a good marriage? Why do you want to marry her? Ooh, she fears the Lord. Can you imagine that?”



A good marriage, according to Reverend Anaba, thrives on trust, open communication, companionship, and resources; as such, prospective spouses should look for these qualities before deciding to get hitched.







