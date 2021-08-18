Don’t marry a man who bathes three times a day – Comedienne Jacinta

Jacinta Ocansey is a popular stand-up comedian

• Jacinta said men who bath three times a day are not real men

• She has advised women not to settle down with men who are fond of bathing



• Jacinta has been touted ‘the uncontested Queen of Ghana comedy



Popular comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey has advised women to 'flee' from men who take their baths regularly.



According to her, real men don’t take regular showers but wallow in sweat and a ‘manly smell’.



Although it is unclear what led to the conversation, Jacinta took to social media and posted a random picture of herself with the caption;



“If he baths three times a day, don’t marry him. Real men don’t like bathing,”

Her statement has since attracted several comments from individuals on social media.



Even though some social media users find her observation hilarious, others have criticized the actress for not promoting good hygiene.



However, one can recall that Jacintha in an earlier interview established that she is not impressed with the manner in which Ghanaian men woo women.



She said, unlike Nigerians, Ghanaian men act as though they are scared of women while stating their intentions.



“Ghanaian boys don’t know how to toast girls. They toast you as if they are scared to talk to girls. For Nigerian men, even if you don’t want to say yes, you will say yes. Ghanaian men need to step up their game especially the married ones,” She stated during an interview with Happy FM’s Doctor Cann.





