Don’t mention any 'dog's' name in front of me - Xandy ‘warns’ colleague over ex-husband

Xandy Kamel in a purple dress

Xandy Kamel calls ex-husband a dog

Xandy promises to curse anyone who mentions Kaninja’s name in front of her



Xandy snaps at a colleague for mentioning Kaninja's name



Actress cum TV presenter, Xandy Kamel, has snapped at a colleague for bringing up issues regarding her ex-husband.



Xandy had earlier warned against anyone bringing up her ex-husband, Kaninja or mentioning his name in her presence.



In a video shared by blogger, ZionFelix however, it appeared a colleague known as Sly in the video, may not have been up to speed with that information hence brought up her ex-husband in her presence, stirring the wrath of the actress.

“The next time you mention any dog’s name, I swear to God I will curse you. I am living my life and I am happy, I have a very wonderful family and I have amazing friends, I have good lovers around me,” she warned in the said video.



Xandy in October levelled some allegations against her ex-husband, Kaninja when she disclosed that he was cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend. The actress further intimated that she was being frustrated by her then husband and girlfriend.



She added that she was only going to leave her one-year-old marriage for the new lady in the picture if her husband does the needful by going to court to file for divorce.



Presently though, although not confirmed she claims she has divorced her husband.



