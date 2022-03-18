20
Menu
Entertainment

Don't neglect your mother to suffer even if you're hurt - Shatta Wale advised

SHATTA WALE WHITE 65 Shatta Wale

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran musician, KK Fosu has advised Shatta Wale that irrespective of how hurt he feels about his mother, she still needs to be taken care of but not neglected to suffer.

Speaking about claims that Shatta Wale has refused to provide a decent place of accommodation and cater for his mother, KK Fosu said family issues must be settled amicably.

“The little that I can say about Shatta Wale and his mother’s issues is that these are family issues and if you listen to what Shatta is saying you’d realize that he’s hurt,” he told Amansan Krakye.

“There are some parents that when they bring you into this world they don’t pay attention to us and I’ve witnessed a lot of parents whose children don’t want to see them,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

“This is not a funny thing to sit on radio and be blasting and lambasting here and there but we need to talk and advice Shatta Wale and the mum rather,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

He advised, “I wouldn’t like to be talking about other people’s issues on radio but since you asked me he’s my brother so I’ll plead with Shatta that even if your mother is bad and sleeps at the refuse dump she’s still your mother no matter what”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO
Related Articles: