Don’t normalize predatory behaviour – Human Rights Activist

We need to put an end to complimenting adolescents inappropriately

Gender and Human Right Specialist, Sherifa Awudu, has advised parents to educate their daughters on indicators that can lead to defilement.

According to her, red flags take many forms and depend on the person with these indicators.



“I think the common ones we’ll hear or we were told growing up had to do with, buy something for me and bring it to my room, go to my room and pick something for me,” she said.



She also mentioned that there have been instances where some teachers have given books to students to take home and they ended up defiling them.



she noted that all these leave teenagers and adolescents vulnerable which should not be the case.



“I think there are a lot of things that we also overlook because there are times when within our culture there is a lot of accommodative behavior towards predatory actions of female abusers. This includes you finding an old man or an elderly person in the community ‘jokingly’ sitting on the laps of another person’s wife and these are men who are of no relation to you,” she said.

Madam Awudu said in cases where young girls refused to respond to some of these practices or norms that have been so normalized, they are seen as disrespectful.



Speaking to Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s ‘African Women’s Voices’ Madam Awudu said, “From childhood, we are made to understand that at the end of the day, it’s a man going to have access to our bodies and our body are not ours but our husbands. So even when you’re growing, your upbringing is molded in a way fit for the ideal standards of a man, and when children are socialized this way they grow with low self-worth.”



She went on to add that, for some females, consciously and unconsciously these red flags also place some kind of barriers to our traditional way of socialization and it ends up having huge implications on them.



“You find men complimenting women and say you have nice buttocks, your breast is molding out nicely, you’re a big woman now look at your chest and many others are all examples of red flags we should put an end to.”



She asserted that it is inappropriate to comment on a woman’s body especially a teenager or an adolescent who is still growing because at that formative age, there are a lot of hormonal reflux and a lot of things can easily influence them.