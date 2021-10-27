Don’t patronize a hotel that doesn’t provide condoms – Abeiku Santana

Wed, 27 Oct 2021 Source: ghpage
Award-winning broadcaster, Abeiku Santana has advised Ghanaians to stay away from hotels that don’t provide condoms to guests.
The Kaya Tours CEO indicated that Ghanaians find it difficult to buy condoms and as such, it would be in their best interest to look out for hotels that provide some.
“I am pleading with hotels in Ghana that as they think of providing their visitors with soap and towels, they should also put condoms in the drawers in the hotel rooms," he said on Okay FM.
Abeiku Santana believes that this move and caution can help fight the spread of HIV/AIDS and also prevent several unwanted pregnancies.
