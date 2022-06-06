Don't practice witchcraft if you don't have time - Afia Schwar tells Delay

Afia Schwarzenegger, Actress

The long-standing feud between comedian Valentina Nana Afia Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger and broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Monso, popularly known as Delay, seems to have now assumed its distinctive form as the former has asked the latter not to retire from their battle field so soon.

This comes barely a day after Delay broke down in tears on live radio and in what appeared to be a confession that, she was tired of it all.



The two women have been on each other's throats in social media banter and verbal attacks for over twelve years now.



Delay among other things said she was busy concentrating on her businesses and will not begrudge someone she helped find her feet in the media circles years back.



She added, however, that she will never be cowed by anyone who tries to stop her from doing what she loves doing best.



"The sin I committed was I gave you this person's life and you want to take life from me. Is that what you do to people? People give you life and you want to take life from them? And I'm supposed to keep quiet? Because my reputation is on the line?, so I should go for my reputation and sacrifice my peace of mind

"Is that it? And I have been bullied and I have been told to keep quiet? Is that it? This is not right. This has to stop....Chairman will be told to kill me. Chairman let's kill her, so she can go. Then I say no, I will fight back. I won't die, I will stay, I will live, I want to breathe and live to take care of my family. That is my problem, you have to die at all costs. Just die and go because anytime I see you, you are a constant reminder of where I came from



"And I have kept quiet for too long, I'm tired. I'm tired...This is my pain, allow me to take out my pain. I' have bottled everything up," teary Delay was speaking on Wontumi FM Accra.



But, in reaction, Schwarzenegger has fired back hitting her rival with even more deadlier punches and name callings this time around.



According to her, she could not fathom why Delay who has always been portrayed to be the lead character all this year's will now be sitting on the radio with tears flowing down her cheeks, and calling for the seizure of whatever is between them.



Afia again wondered why someone who claims has no time will always be throwing shots at others on radio and TV.

To Schwarzenegger, the battle will only end when she decides and not when Delay feels to call it a quit.



Afia, therefore, mocked Delay to keep persevering as according to her, persistence is important in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.



"Did you say you're tired? No, you ain't. In fact, you'll continue. If you don't have time don't practice witchcraft because there's no break for witchcraft activities, anytime you must practice," She mocked Delay in a video sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.