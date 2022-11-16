0
Menu
Entertainment

Don’t push yourselves excessively - Men advised

Michael Ohene Effah Co-founder of Leadafrique International, Michael Ohene-Effah

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: etvghana.com

A co-founder of Lead Afrique International, Michael Ohene-Effah, has advised men to take a break when they need to because they deserve it.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show, he said, “We need to pause and reflect. We need to stop the rigorousness and from time to time we need to pause and reflect and use that period of reflection to strategize as to what we’re going to do next, and how to come out as better men who will lead.”

He revealed that a lot of men are afraid to face their own vulnerability where as they should not.

“They should just admit that they are vulnerable because they are humans made of water and blood not steel. At certain points if you feel like crying, cry, if you’re broke let the family know, if you are in a bad place let them know too,” he stated.

He noted that it is in the vulnerability that shows how strong they are.

“Also they must be able to extend the boundaries a little bit based on the time. A lot of men are suffering in silence because they find themselves in such situations, “he disclosed.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured