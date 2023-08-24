‘Don’t raise your voice at me!' – Serwaa Amihere hits at Shatta Wale

Serwaa Amihere and Shatta Wale

Things escalated fast between Serwaa Amihere, the host of a Twitter space, and Shatta Wale, a speaker on the platform that hosted about 5,000 listeners.

Their discussion transcended from showbiz industry issues to how the dancehall artiste handles criticisms from netizens on Twitter.



The dancehall musician was asked about his incessant habit of blocking people who usually criticize him on social media and he fumed at the host.



“You Serwaa, I don’t think when people insult you, you will like the person. You will block the person for the rest of your life. They are putting up confusion about me all the time, the blogs are always talking about me anyhow. I was at the other side, teaching them that I can come to them at anytime so we resolve our differences,” Shatta retorted.



After Shatta's statements, Serwaa realized that he had made a U-turn after admitting to blocking people on Twitter.

This was captured in his subsequent submission where he said he has been planning to meet and resolve issues with the detractors.



Confused by his statements, Serwaa asked: “Why are you contradicting yourself? Why”



Shatta responded, “What do you mean by I am contradicting myself?”



Serwaa added, “Earlier I asked you about blocking people who share their opinions about you and you said yes, people who haven’t experienced anything cannot teach you anything and that is why you have blocked them. So why this now?”

Shatta, who got infuriated by Serwaa’s utterances fumed, “If you say I contradict myself, what do you mean by that? I can cut the phone and go and sleep. You know why? Because I am on another level. I want you to understand me clearly when I am talking! Serwaa listen!



A displeased Serwaa responded:



“Shatta Wale hold on. You are speaking to not just me but to 5,000 other people. Don’t raise your voice at me! You are raising your voice at me calm down!”



Shatta Wale: “I am not raising my voice; you are the one saying I am contradicting myself.”

Serwaa: “Okay is it the word you don’t understand or you don’t like the word.”



Listen to the audio below:





EB/SARA