Don’t reject me on stage and propose backdoor – Date Rush Ruby protests

Ruby, Date Rush participant

Ruby exposed proposals in her DM from guys who had rejected her on the Date Rush stage.

Speaking on Date Rush Hangout, Ruby bemoaned the attitude of some men on the show with her. Although they choose other girls over her, they later appear in her inbox to profess love.



The voluptuous 24-year-old said, “ Some of them would come into my DM. Ruby baby, sexy girl, I’m sorry for not choosing you. Can we go on a date? I like you so much.” She insisted that she doesn’t give such messages attention. She just ignored them.



She added that she does not care about the opinions of others because it does not affect her life in any way. According to her, she is who she is. And she makes decisions by herself.



Ruby said she hasn’t regret coming on the Date Rush Show. Conferring to her, Date Rush is not only an avenue for finding love interests. She added that it opens an opportunity to build social connections and network.



See her post below:

“I have been in media for the past five years now. TV3 and Date Rush have given me the opportunity for people to see me. It has given light to me. Date Rush has brought the light that I have been waiting so long for,” she continued.She revealed that her social following increased remarkably since she came on the show, which has boosted her business. Ruby runs a fashion business, skincare line, an online restaurant, amongst others.Ruby is a budding actress and a student of GIMPA.Grace Somuah-Annan|3news.com|Ghana