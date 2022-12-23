1
Don’t relax after marriage – Ladies advised

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised ladies to step up their game after marriage if they want it to last.

Based on her observation, a lot of women after marriage tend to forget themselves and become more relaxed which sometimes affects their marriages.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s, ‘In Bed with Adwen show’, she said, “Do what you used to do for him before you got married and more if you can. Don’t think you’ve gotten what you want so you’ll act anyhow. You can lose your marriage with that attitude.”

According to her, every wife should think of how to take her marriage to the next level, and also think of ways to make her home a happy one.

“Whiles you’re relaxing, there are other women ready to snatch your husband and break your home,” she disclosed.

She stated that it is high time women learn how to make their houses homes and make it lively so no one can come into it and break it.

