Don’t sleep, snore and expect God’s protection – Charlotte Oduro

Popular marriage counselor, Mrs. Charlotte Oduro

Controversial Marriage Counsellor, Dr. Mrs Charlotte Oduro, has advised Christians not to relax and expect God to handle everything that concerns them.

According to her, some difficulties that Christians face need practical solutions and 'common sense' to deal with them.



Expanding her point on Kingdom FM, Mrs. Charlotte Oduro revealed that although she is a Reverend Minister, she still strongly believes that she has the mandate to protect her own life in some cases.



“I sometimes drive home around 1 am alone and my place is very dangerous. So sometimes, I wonder how God protects me. But I know it’s dangerous and I won’t say because God is protecting me, I don’t have to bother to do anything… let’s use our minds”, she said.

“When you cross me mistakenly, I will kill you. I’ll run over you with my car. I will not sit down and presume that the Holy Ghost is going to protect me”, she stressed.



According to her, no matter how religious one may be, self-consciousness and protection are very key.



“Of course, the Holy Ghost can protect, which is possible but quite apart from that in some situations, you have to be wise enough to be able to take care of yourself with the help of God”, she advised.