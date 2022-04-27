Don’t start YouTube for wrong reasons – Wode Maya

Wode Maya, Ghanaian YouTuber

Ghanaian YouTube personality and vlogger, Wode Maya, has advised up-and-coming bloggers to go into YouTubing solely with the goal of producing quality and impactful content.

According to him, it is advisable for upcoming YouTubers to go into it without thinking of what they can gain from it.



He noted that, when he started making YouTube videos, he never thought there would be a time when he would be earning from it.



Talking to Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “I would say don’t start YouTube for the wrong reason. I mean to say, don’t watch other YouTubers and compare what they have, what they do and what you can also get when you go into it.”



“There might be somebody listening to me right now saying this guy has a million-dollar mansion, this car and all. That is all I want, I’m also going to start YouTubing because I think I can also make money out of it to get all I want.” He said.



He believes anyone who starts a YouTube channel should do it for the love and not for money. “When I started making videos, I didn’t even know that YouTube pays so for me, the money was not even the focus from the onset but now I’m making it.”

Wode Maya disclosed he had no idea about monetizing his YouTube until a lady from Botswana came to him while he was in China.



“Oh Maya you have a lot of views than me on YouTube, I guess you have a lot of money. After she realized I was ignorant about what she was talking about, she took me through the process and I was shocked.”



The YouTube personality disclosed his first paycheck was $1000.



“I’ll just say that, if you ever want to be a YouTuber just love it, don’t think about the money because it will follow later.”