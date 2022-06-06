0
Menu
Entertainment

Don’t stay in abusive marriages in the name of ‘for better, for worse’ – Osofokyiri Abosom

Osofo Kyiri Abosom GUM.jpeg Leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has counselled couples to go their separate ways when spouses become abusive.

The Man of God said that spouses who suffer abuse in marriage should ignore pastors when they encourage them to stay in such relationships.

Rev. Kwabena Andrews spoke against the popular phrase “for better or for worse” in marriage vows noting that don’t stay in the marriage when you are suffering emotional and physical torture in the name of “for better or for worse.”

He further described pastors who coerce partners to stay with their abusive significant others as ‘wicked people who can kill’ at the least opportunity.

“When you are in a marriage that is abusive, [marriage] that brings suffering; please walk out of that marriage. Any pastor who tells you to stay ‘for better or for worse’ is lying. He is a wicked person and can kill you”, the pastor said on Angel FM’s Y’adwumanie on Monday, June 6.

Explaining his point of view, the 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) said that marriage is supposed to bring benefits to both parties.

“We didn’t come into the world with marriage so if it doesn’t benefit you, just walk out,” he told the host, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta