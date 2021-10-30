Don't tackle prophecies from a physical point of view – KK Fosu to IGP

Highlife musician, K.K Fosu

Popular Ghanaian musician, KK Fosu has revealed that prophecies are spiritual and shouldn't be taken lightly.

In an interview with Kastle FM, KK Fosu stated that when prophecies are being revealed, one must work towards averting them and not disparaging them.



His comments are on the back of Shatta Wale’s arrest and the apprehension of Pastor Jesus Ahuofe over a death prophecy.



But analyzing the seeming war waged against false prophecies in the country, KK Fosu said;

“God can reveal it through someone that something can happen to you so check yourself. When they reveal such prophecies to you just pray over it so if you believe in spiritual issues then you need to be careful. You need to pray hard to curtail any bad prophecy against you but I don’t believe in them”



However, Rev. Owusu Bempah has cautioned the IGP against embarking on any move that will cripple the activities of prophets in the country as it is capable of incurring the wrath of God.



The Ghana Police Service has also held deliberations with religious leaders in the country on how to deal with issues around prophecies.