Don’t take a married woman as your friend - Kwabena Kwabena warns

Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena urges men to stay away from this group of women

Kwabena Kwabena says it's dangerous to chase another man's woman



Kwabena Kwabena claims a woman becomes an acquaintance once she gets married



Ghanaian highlife artiste, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has warned young single men to avoid forming friendships with married women.



According to a 3news.com report, the seasoned highlife musician noted that many married men consider their wives their only friends after marriage, which is why unmarried men should avoid them.



“To single men, please take this advice. I beg of you, when you start life, be very careful. Don’t befriend someone’s wife.



“It is dangerous. Don’t take a married woman as your friend. She is not your friend. Her friend is her husband. Period,” he warned.

The 'Tokro' hitmaker advised men to see their female friends as acquaintances once they get married to avoid having issues in the future.



“As a young man, when you start living and when your female friend gets married, she ceases to be your friend. She becomes an acquaintance. Her friend is her husband.



Kwabena Kwabena also pleaded with single young men to give space to women in serious relationships to enjoy their men while adding that another man's woman can never be for them.



“Even if you see a woman in a serious relationship with someone else, give them space. Someone’s girlfriend cannot be your girlfriend,” Kwabena Kwabena concluded.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG