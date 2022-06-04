Don’t take care of her after marriage if bride price list is too much - Men advised

Environmental health worker, Karen Kwakye

Source: SVTV Africa

Environmental health worker, Karen Kwakye, has stated that men should reduce their responsibilities as husbands if the bride price list is excessive.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Karen mentioned that some families ask their prospective son in law to renovate their home as part of preparations for the marriage.



Speaking on the current trend of marriages, Miss Kwakye mentioned that Ghanaians have adopted foreign marriage traditions and give out a tall list of items.



However, most of these ’social media marriages' do not last.



“I saw a front and back bride price list on an A4 sheet. The man told me that the lady’s father asked him to do renovations before the marriage. Don’t you think about your daughter’s life after the ceremony?

"If anyone asks you to renovate his house before marriage, don’t take care of the lady after. You’ve invested the money in her father’s house,” she said while laughing.



According to Karen, it is not compulsory for a boyfriend to constantly pay for their girlfriend’s hairdo unless they willingly want to.



“It is wrong unless the man wants to. Some even complain about their men not buying them pants. Let’s be responsible for the men to respect us. If you are responsible, the man won’t treat you like trash,” she added.