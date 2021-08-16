Don't take your exclusion from my top 5 rappers list personal – Obibini to Sarkodie

• Sarkodie is not named in Obibini's top 5 rappers list

• Obibini maintains that he is entitled to his opinion



• He insists there is no bad blood between him and Sarkodie



Ghanaian rapper Obibini has asked Sarkodie not to be offended by his decision to exclude him from his top five favourite rappers list.



According to him, it will be infantile on the path of Sarkodie to feel upset about the list.



It can be recalled that scores of Ghanaians on social media criticized Obibini for failing to add the Sarkcess Music label boss to his list of favourites, owing to the fact that Sarkodie has been touted as the most decorated rapper in the country.

Although Sarkodie has been silent amid the concerns, Obibini in an interview on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment said Sarkodie will not be offended because he understands the game.



“Sarkodie is a fan of my music and I’m a fan of his. He shouldn’t be offended because it will be childish and immature of him to feel that way. Recently he mentioned his top five and I wasn’t part but nobody criticized him for it."



“I don’t have a beef with Sarkodie. We respect each other and I think it’s because we believe in each other’s talent,” Obibini added.



Reacting to public trolls after Sarkodie’s name did not appear on his list of favourite rappers, Obibini labelled such reactions harsh and unfair.



“I don’t know why people were upset when Sarkodie wasn’t part of my top five rappers. American rapper, LL CoolJ is one of the celebrated rappers in life. Very successful but the last time, he was not in someone’s top five...

"It's about what you are looking for in the artistes. It's just your mood and what you want to listen to at a particular point in time. It's like I’m being forced to add him. It is rather unfair,” he told the host, Elsie Lamar.



Watch the video below



