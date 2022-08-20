0
Don’t threaten your partner with breakup unless you mean it – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo9888 Kenneth Okonkwo is a Nollywood actor

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has cautioned people not to threaten their partners with a breakup during an argument unless they mean it.

Kenneth made this known in a Facebook post on Friday, August 19.

According to him, couples should focus on what enraged them without bringing up the threat of initiating a breakup.

In his words:

“No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with a break up unless you mean it. Focus your anger on what they’ve done without bringing up the threat of a break up. No relationship is without its ups and downs. Don’t let anyone deceive you. You will quarrel and you will fight. You will have sad days; you will disagree some days and not find a common ground over some issues. Compromises don’t always happen. These are normal things in a healthy relationship.

"The key to a lasting relationship is being with someone you can actually communicate your feelings to and have a solutions-based approach towards conversations; someone who doesn’t just communicates, but reciprocates the energy you give to them. Someone who always bares their mind and accumulate pent-up anger. Someone who forgives easily and reverts to their default factory mode of playing and laughing. This is the key.”

