0
Menu
Entertainment

Don't trust a boyfriend who asks you to visit when he's sick - Counsellor Adofoli to ladies

Adofoli Screenshot 2022.png Counsellor Frank Edem Adofoli

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counsellor Adofoli preaches against sex before marriage

Counsellor tells women to insist their boyfriend visits the hospital when sick

Counsellor Adofoli exposes men in new series

Ghanaian Counsellor, Frank Edem Adofoli, has exposed one of the cunning ways men by which men lure women into having sexual intercourse with them.

He has warned women to be on the lookout when their partner, or a man who usually hits on them, demands a visit whenever they claim to be ill.

Counsellor Adofoli has charged women to insist that their boyfriends visit the hospital rather than demanding their presence.

To him, female partners are not doctors or nurses.

"A girlfriend is not a nurse, if you are sick, go to the hospital. Asking her to come over is one of your formula for getting her to have sex with you. Your house is not a hospital. #Stopfooling," The Counsellor wrote on Facebook.

Reacting to the post, some Facebook users have disagreed with the counsellor.

To them having one's partner around during sickness helps one heal faster.

A handler, Agyei Morrison Jr. in response to the post wrote: "Sometimes we guys don't like taking of medicine by ourselves by with their aid and the way they ll approach us, we're good to go."

Another, Isaac Agbeko Mawunyegah, preached against sex before marriage.

"If you want her to come help you with house chores and other stuff when you're handicapped, it's simple: MARRY HER! Dear wonderful young ladies, don't let any guy waste your time, your youthful exuberance and future because he isn't ready to marry yet will be pressuring you with sex and other stuff. Don't degrade yourself for anyone. If he insists on having sex, trust me he is not the one. He is not a husband. A man who loves you with helps you keep your dignity and respects you enough to wait until you're married," he charged.

See the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu