Don’t trust in so-called visa contractors - Nana Adwoa Awindor to Ghanaians

Greetings From Abroad host, Nana Adwoa Awindor

Veteran television hostess, Obaapa Nana Adwoa Awindor, has advised Ghanaians against putting their trust in so-called visa contractors.

According to her, these persons usually make huge promises only to scam others and rob them of their money.



She hinted that usually, these offers are too good to be true as embassies do not easily hand out travel visas to travellers.



Speaking in an interview with Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, she said: “I usually see ads of people promising to secure visas for others to country x or y. I have travelled for 30 years and still go through the process and put everything down before the embassy gives me a visa.



"So you sit on TV and make it look as if, if the person enters your office, the next day they get the visa; so you disappoint people, you forge documents and stress people and at the end of the day before the people get to know that what you are doing is false, they give all their money to you. I think people should refrain from that.”

Nana Adwoa Awindor stated that while there may be genuine jobs abroad for people who want to migrate, these jobs may be temporary and such persons may be required to return home after their work is done.



“My sister does staffing from other countries but she gives them time, accommodation, giving them an opportunity to work and then you return for another group to also work”, she explained.



Nana Adwoa Awindor gained prominence in the 90s with her popular television programme ‘Greeting from Abroad.’



She is the Development Queen mother of the Afigya-Kwabre district in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.