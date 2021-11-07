Don’t wait to be called to fight galamsey – Stonebwoy to Ghanaian celebrities

Stonebwoy

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician, Stonebwoy, has made a clarion call to entertainment industry players for inclusive participation in the fight of illegal mining, otherwise known as ‘Galamsey’ in the country.

In recent times, the Akufo-Addo administration declared war on illegal small-scale mining after several attempts by previous governments to solve the canker. Speaking in the Entertainment Segment on TV3 New Day, Stonebwoy stated that it is essential that industry players actively participate in this big assignment by the government to achieve a goal beneficial to the nation at large.



He indicated that creatives in the industry have huge numbers of followers globally, and the ripple effects of their advocacy will reach a larger audience if they participate in the campaign.



Stonebwoy explained that will create an awareness that would make the fight easier and eventually curb such practices nationwide.





“We do music. So we have a huge following, and someone can listen to me like twenty times just today and probably will have no idea what is even happening at the Presidency in a whole month or what the government is battling with,” he added.

He said that creatives need to fuse environmental protection into their works to expose the dangers of such activities.



The ‘Putuu’ singer further stated that it is the calling of creatives to educate the public through creative means and relay such advocacy messages for the benefit of the next generation.



“It is a good course to continue the course of our fathers. We can’t only entertain the people, but we have to educate them. It is our calling in as much as it is also the calling of our leaders and government.”



The dancehall lyrical guru suggests that the protection of the human environment must be the way to go.



He added that the environment serves humans, so creatives and all Ghanaians should call for its protection.

Stonebwoy referred to the speech delivered by President Akufo-Addo on climate change at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland and reiterated that such conversations needed to be consistently discussed to fume positive changes.



Stonebwoy’s environmental enthusiasm campaign story is told in his new song titled ‘Greedy Men’ is available on all music streaming platforms.



By Benedicta Naa Lamiorkor Lawson|3news.com|Ghana