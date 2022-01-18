Don't waste time on unnecessary things, live your life - Sarkodie advises

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has reiterated that one day, we will all leave this earth, therefore individuals must live their best lives by paying less attention to unnecessary things meant to hold them back.



The rapper has questioned why people deny themselves true happiness by paying attention to the negatives.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the celebrated Ghanaian artiste charged his followers to have fun and put themselves first in all situations.



According to Sark, nothing on earth should hold a man back when it comes to living life.

"When you gone, Life still goes on. So why waste time on the unnecessary? Live life/ find true happiness and have a ball. God be with you," read the tweet.



Responding to Sarkodie's post, Coldplay on Twitter wrote: "I don’t know y some people let others tell dem wat to do with their lives, nana be happy and do wat ever u feel is good for u, cus wen u die dey will forget about u in 2 days."



Another Kofi Kay thanked the rapper for motivating his fans. He wrote: "Obede. Big inspiration Big bro. You live for this @sarkodie."



