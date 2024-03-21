Don’t you have feelings? - Akrobeto slams Duncan-Williams for not being there for his kids

Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, well known as Akrobeto, has chided the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, for his recent 'confession' of not being there enough for his children.

Akrobeto, who felt disappointed with the archbishop's remarks, said the role of a parent surpasses just bringing a child into the world, adding that there are additional responsibilities like nurturing and showing care.



"Duncan-Williams said that he could not build a good relationship with his children because of his ministerial work. If you are a pastor or whoever you are, once you have feelings to have intercourse with a woman and give birth to a child, it's your responsibility to have time for them," he stated during 'The Real News' show on UTV.



The popular actor cum media personality stressed that the busy schedules of any parent shouldn't be an excuse to spend ample time with their family.



"It does not matter whether you are a president, vice president, or member of parliament; you have to make time for your children for them to get that love. You should not use tight schedules as an excuse for women to suffer in raising the kids," he emphasized.



Background

During one of Archbishop Duncan-Williams' sermons, which has since gone viral, he opened up about the challenges of balancing his ministry with family life, particularly his role as a father.



According to him, his inability to balance the demands of such roles led to a disconnection between him and his children.



The renowned preacher said this realization only came to him as he continued to age and mature.



"As I have grown and matured now, I checked out on a lot of things, and I realized certain errors I made. When I was growing up, I got married at the age of 23. I didn't understand a lot of things. Ministry was tough in those days, so my life was always on the road; I was always gone. At the time, I could go for six weeks and sometimes eight weeks to North and South America and Asia to be able to make ends meet and be able to take care of the family because the church could not take care of me.



"I learned very early not to depend on tithes, offerings, or people because that will wound you. I had one experience, and I told myself I was not going to depend on anybody but God. When I look back and look at the lives of my kids, I realize that there is a vacuum that has been created, and it will take a lot of grace and wisdom to bridge that gap. This was what created the vacuum; I was never there," he stated.

Despite providing for the material needs of his children, Duncan-Williams acknowledged the emotional void his absence had created.



