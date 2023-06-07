'Done with men with Ghana flag' – Sista Afia's post sparks reactions

Sista Afia, Musician

Ghanaian musician Sister Afia has sparked curiosity and speculation among her fans and social media users after she declared in a recent Facebook post that she is "done with Ghanaian men."

The cryptic message has left many wondering about the reasons behind her decision and whether she has experienced a broken heart or faced other undisclosed issues.



On June 6, 2023, Sister Afia took to her official Facebook page to share her sentiment, leaving her followers puzzled and eager for more information.



The post, which simply read "done with men with Ghana flag," immediately attracted attention and ignited discussions in her comment section.



While Sister Afia did not provide any further details about her post, it has led fans and followers to speculate about the potential reasons behind her decision.



Some have suggested that she might have encountered a heartbreaking experience.

"Masa u go date wrong guy, n he broke ur heart fior n shout up there," a follower said



"You know it, Ghana ladies wen u go date wrong guy n broke ur heart then u add all of us up," another added.



