Doom prophecy pastors are liars – Mzbel

Mzbel

Veteran Hiplife artiste, Mzbel has stated that any pastor who reveals a death prophecy is lying because no one sees when someone will die.

She told Amansan Krakye in an interview “Any pastor that comes to say that they can see that this person is about to die is lying, he hasn’t seen anything and no one sees when somebody will die.



“Pastors who come out with death prophecies know that energy works and so when they say it and you get afraid and a lot of people believe it, then it will come to pass and that’s the trick behind it,” she added.



Sharing her personal experience with celebrity death prophecies, Mzbel said on Property FM in Cape Coast that she doesn’t accept such bad energy.

“I get death prophecies but I rejected it and that’s the thing we’re not supposed to be afraid of death because the moment you’re afraid the energy comes around you and takes you away.



“But the thing is when they say it and a lot of people accept or believe it and you the person involved also accept it and you get afraid then it might come to pass,” she said as MyNewsGh.com sighted.



“So as for me when you say it I’ll reject, I’ll not accept or even think about it and I won’t even say anything about it because if everyone accepts and I don’t accept it, it won’t work.