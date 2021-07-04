DopeNation deliver a blistering performance at MTN's Pulse Hangout

DopeNation

Source: GNA

Music duo DopeNation delivered a sizzling performance at the latest edition of MTN Pulse Hangout held on Friday.

The one-hour long music interactive session hosted by DJ Aroma saw the award-winning music group display a fine performance of their hit songs to music-loving fans who streamed the show on various MTN's social media platforms.



The duo who double as music producers in an interactive session with fans revealed that this year's event would be a big one for them as they plan to groom young artistes and give them the needed platform to showcase their talents.



Afrobeats Star KiDi who is former winner of MTN Hitmaker had his turn on the hangout session as he told fans about his recently released ''Golden Boy'' album which features the like of Patoranking, Kuami Eugene, Joey B, among others and has about six million streams on Audiomack thus far.

KiDi in an interview via video said he was happy with the progress and direction of Ghanaian music over the past years and saidhe remained hopeful of winning Ghana's first Grammy's in the new future.



Rising rap artsites Omar Burner and Slo Pezzy were also engaged in lyrical battle with the winner to perform at next month's edition of MTN Pulse Hangout.