Doreen Avio announced as host of 'KiDi & Kuami Eugene Live in Concert' at O2 Arena

Doreen Avio is an MC

Doreen Avio has been confirmed as host of "KiDi & Kuami Eugene Live in Concert" scheduled for London.

She will host the show with Energy Gawd Adesope Olajide.



The event, which comes as the Lynx Entertainment signed artistes' debut headline show in the UK, will be held on Sunday (March 6th, 2022) at the iconic Indigo at the O2 Arena.



The announcement was made by KiDi & Kuami Eugene on their social media pages.



"Have you gotten your tickets yet? Excited to announce our hosts! The energy Gawd Adesope and the beautiful Doreen Avio. Definitely, a night to remember" said KiDi.

"Big moves. I’m very excited that the Energy Gawd @adesope.olajide and the beautiful @doreen_avio will be our hosts on 6th March!" said Kuami Eugene.



Miss Avio has hosted a string of concerts in the UK, including the 2021 "Ghana Party in The Park" festival, Red Carpet host at the Ghana Music Awards UK, and won a couple of trophies for her role as a radio and TV personality in Ghana's creative economy and UK.



Doreen Avio has received numerous awards, including Female on Air Personality at the Moreklue All Youth African Awards (MAYA), Best Achiever in Media (Radio), Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, and Best TV Presenter at the Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS).



'KiDi & Kuami Eugene Live in Concert' will serve as an affirmation of the two musicians' position in Ghana's music ecosystem. Both have enjoyed critical and commercial success over the last few years and have very quickly established themselves as the leaders of the new school of Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat music.