Dortmund FC shows gratitude to Akrobeto for hosting the team on t ‘Real News’ show

Akrobeto and Dortmund Legends

Dortmund appreciates Akrobeto

Dortmund legends to play African Giants led by Abedi Pele



Charity game slated for Saturday, June 11



German soccer club, Club Borussia Dortmund has taken to their verified Twitter page to express their gratitude to Ghanaian comic actor and TV personality Akwasi Boadi famously known as Akrobeto for hosting ex-players and legends from the soccer club on his highly patronized television program, ‘Real News’.



In the Twitter post, the soccer club posted a picture of a smiling Akrobeto standing between legendary Dortmund goalkeeper, Roman Weidenfeller and legendary striker, Jan Koller with the caption, “Thank you for hosting us on your show”.



The Borussia Dortmund legends arrived in Ghana on June 8 ahead of their maiden visit to West Africa for Legend Tour Ghana 2022. The players are expected to be in the country till June 12 and play a charity game against a legendary African side captained by Abedi Pele on Saturday, June 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The players who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport include; Champions League winners Karl Heinze Riedle, Jan Koller and Roman Weidenfeller.

Akrobeto first caught the attention of the German soccer club after excerpts of his failed attempts to mention the name of the club on his TV show went viral.



In the mentioned video, he gave an update on Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund. Then, the two German sides played against each other and were expected to play again.



Borussia Dortmund took advantage of the situation to post Akrobeto’s viral video to announce the fixture with the caption "who is playing tomorrow?" and it has gone viral again.



The video has gathered over 612,000 views and more than 15,000 retweets with over 1000 comments from tweeps who have been cracked up by the video.



Watch it below.



