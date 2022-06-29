Dotman shares his experience living abroad as a Nigerian artiste

Nigerian Musician, Dotman

Afrobeats singer, Dotman, has shared his experiences as a Nigerian artiste living in the United States of America.

According to him, it’s been very challenging and difficult to live in the United States, adding that things are much easier and less stressful for him now.



“It’s not been that stressful because I have had years of multiple experiences and I have been building myself and craft for a couple of years. I am at the stage where it comes easier than it used to be”, he said to Hypeman Ferggy on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show.



The singer who doubles as a rapper revealed that he has no difficulty in moving across the globe because he did that often promoting his music. He also announced preparations for his upcoming Europe tour.

“It wasn’t that difficult coming here because I come here often to promote my music just as I do in other countries including England and I am currently planning my Europe tour”, he said.



Dotman is currently in Chicago USA and was interviewed via phone, he is also promoting his newest single ‘Say No More’ which features Nigerian singer Peruzzi.



Olatunji Oladotun Alade, popularly known as Dotman, is a Nigerian singer, rapper, performer, and the CEO of 808 Recordz. He is most famous for his hit singles “Akube”, “My Woman”, “Afro Girl” and “Omoge”.