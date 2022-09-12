‘Down Flat’ has changed my life; I’ve bought lands and a car

Kelvynboy

Kelvynboy has disclosed how his 2022 international hit song ‘Down Flat’ has changed his life.

“I’m cashing in and out,” he first noted concerning how the song has changed his life.



He explained by saying, “Everyone has what they desire in life but there are some key things that when you obtain, people testify you’re really serious about life. Yes, the song has enabled me to buy a car and buy land, so I feel it’s changed my life.”



Acting out progress with his hands, he added, “It’s moved me upwards. In fact, I’ve not bought just land, I’ve bought lands actually. So I feel it’s changed my life, not just opening doors [for me, it’s changed the life actually”.



Earlier, the Ghanaian crooner also shared how the song’s success led to the “first-ever tour” organised by himself which kept him busy and “away for a long time [about 3 months]".

He said this to the Daybreak Hitz team on Accra-based Hitz FM on Monday, September 12, 2022.



“I learnt a lot and gathered a lot of experience,” he added.



On Friday, September 9, 2022, Kelvynboy released the remix for the song featuring British Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian singer and producer Tekno.