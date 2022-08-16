6
Dr Ago Tetteh's message to his darling wife, Bridget Otoo

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport consultant and businessman, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, on Monday, August 15, made his first-ever post on his lawfully wedded wife, Bridget Otoo.

Before their union on August 13, the two had kept their relationship private, with just a few friends, including Lydia Forson and Serwaa Amihere, being aware of their love affair.

The groom on Monday retweeted a post by his better half, Bridget, who shared exclusive photos from their intimate wedding ceremony in Sekondi, Western Region.

His message to the celebrated broadcaster read: "Here's to a long and happy marriage."

The images captured the couple exchanging their vows, with Evans sliding a diamond ring onto his wife's finger.

They just couldn't hide their excitement in their wedding photos that have generated almost 6,000 likes from Bridget's original tweet.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
