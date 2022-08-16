Dr Ago Tetteh's message to his darling wife, Bridget Otoo

Dr Ago Tetteh and wife, Bridget Otoo

Transport consultant and businessman, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, on Monday, August 15, made his first-ever post on his lawfully wedded wife, Bridget Otoo.

Before their union on August 13, the two had kept their relationship private, with just a few friends, including Lydia Forson and Serwaa Amihere, being aware of their love affair.



The groom on Monday retweeted a post by his better half, Bridget, who shared exclusive photos from their intimate wedding ceremony in Sekondi, Western Region.



His message to the celebrated broadcaster read: "Here's to a long and happy marriage."



The images captured the couple exchanging their vows, with Evans sliding a diamond ring onto his wife's finger.



They just couldn't hide their excitement in their wedding photos that have generated almost 6,000 likes from Bridget's original tweet.

Here's to a long and happy marriage.

