Dr Drew, Sherifa Gunu to headline Di Asa Season 5 launch on Friday

Dr Drew, Sherifa Gunu to headline Di Asa

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Season five (5) of Atinka TV's multiple award-winning show, Di Asa, will be launched on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Dor Events Annex, North Kaneshie, opposite the Alabaster School.

Artistes on the bill are VGMA22 Artiste of the Year, Dr Drew, Sherifa Gunu, and popular Child Poet, Nakeeyat Dramani.



Past queens from Season one to four will also represent in their numbers to thrill the audience with amazing performances.



At the event, prizes for the winners, venues for an audition, mode of auditioning and all information about the main show will be revealed to the public.



The event which is expected to start at 4 p.m will be live on Atikna TV and streamed live on Facebook, Atinka TV Ghana, YouTube

The Public is therefore encouraged to take note and tune into Atinka TV for more updates.



Di Asa is a dance reality tv show for plus size women doing micro Businesses. The Concept is designed to entertain, empower and project plus size women in a fun-filled environment, keeping the family unwind after a hard day's work. The Queens have the opportunity to work with renowned companies in Ghana. They are taught financial management skills and how to live a healthy lifestyle.



Over 3000 plus size women have competed in Di Asa since its inception in 2017. Auditions will take place in the 16 regional capitals to select the best dancers from August, 2021. Di Asa has a viewership strength of 3.5 million on TV as well as a huge following on Social Media.



So far, DiAsa has travelled to over Sixty-Eight communities across Ghana. lt is very exciting, fun-packed and entertaining.