Dr. Joseph Hamilton applauds perfection in his union with gospel star Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton and husband, Dr. Joseph Hamilton

Dr. Joseph Hamilton, the husband of renowned gospel sensation Diana Hamilton, has lavished praise on his wife, describing her as a truly perfect woman.

In an interview on DayBreak on Hitz FM, he revealed that their profound understanding of each other is so deep that they believe their connection is a manifestation of destiny itself.



As a medical doctor based in the UK and with his wife juggling roles as a registered nurse and a gospel musician, the couple acknowledges the challenges but prioritizes carving out time for each other.



While Diana often maintains a busier schedule due to her commitments, the Hamiltons emphasize their shared understanding and mutual success in their respective fields.



“We share a deep understanding and excel in our respective fields. Even though her commitments are considerable, she can travel to Ghana on a Saturday and be back in London by Tuesday morning,” he said.



When asked if there were any aspects of his wife that he might want to change, Dr. Hamilton's response was swift and resolute, "My wife is perfect, and I wouldn’t want to change anything about her."

Regarding his favorite song among Diana's compositions, he readily singled out ‘Adom.’



Dr. Hamilton explained that the song deeply resonates with his personal journey, symbolizing the trials he faced during his youth when he sold newspapers to support his family and himself.



He shared, "Adom is my cherished song. I’ve come a long way, and I believe grace has carried me. During my newspaper-selling days, I’d read many articles, and that’s how I learned to read."



Speaking about his role as a doctor, Dr. Hamilton offered insights into his medical practice, "I am a family physician managing chronic illnesses and averting conditions like strokes, diabetes, and cancer. I work to prevent complications. Some conditions, like COPD and irregular heartbeats, are less common here."



Reflecting on his upbringing, he traced his origins back to Kwabeng in the Eastern Region.

He recounted his educational journey from primary school in Bonsu to junior high in Nsutem, culminating in Pope Johns' before his enrollment at KNUST.



"While I wouldn’t term them as hardships, those experiences were invaluable in shaping me," he disclosed.



He recounted his involvement in his family's newspaper sales, collecting and selling newspapers on weekends near Linda Dor's current location and at Bunso Junction, and then resuming school on Monday's, a testament to his early grit and determination.



