Dr. Kofi Amoabeng throws glamorous birthday party to mark his 70th

Kofi Amoabeng turns 70

Kofi Amoabeng turns 70

Kofi Amoabeng marks birthday in all-white party



Kofi Amoabeng shoots down hopes of returning to banking sector



Founder of the defunct United Trust Bank (UT Bank), Prince Kofi Amoabeng, celebrated his 70th birthday with some friends and family at a plush all-white party.



The UT boss turned 70-years-old on February 22, 2022, and marked the day with dazzling photos and videos shared by bloggers and persons who attended his birthday party.



Adorned in an all-white kaftan, the business mogul’s images were shared on Instagram by photographer, Manuel photography.

It was all love and joy at the plush all-white party of the business mogul who danced up and down to the gospel song ‘Oye,’ which means ‘it is well.’



The lyrics of the song may well tell the struggles of the military cum businessman after he lost a fortune when the government collapsed his bank during the banking sector cleanup.



Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Rtd) after finding his feet again, has shot down any hopes that he could get back into the banking business through the establishment of a new financial institution.



He explained that if there are any such expectations from people of him, in a bid to have him prove to them that he is somewhat back on his feet, then they will be disappointed.



“When it comes to banking, I am not trying to re-establish myself. I am not young and I am grateful for what God has used me for. I have touched so many lives.

“I have changed the world around me and that is what we are supposed to do,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.



UT Bank, which was co-founded by the military officer-turned-businessman, was closed down in 2017.



