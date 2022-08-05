Dr Kwaku Oteng sponsored my recent trip to Germany - Akua Amoakowaa

A photo of Akua Amoakowaa at the airport. Photo via Instagram

Sally Akua Amoakowaa has disclosed that although she hasn't attempted to rekindle her love with her former husband, he continues to care for her children adding that he even paid for her plane ticket abroad.

Akua Amoakowaa has showered praise on her ex-husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng for prioritizing the wellbeing and happiness of their children despite their separation.



The former beauty queen has intimated that her ex-lover recently sponsored an all-expense trip to Germany for their three children, including herself, adding that she has a good relationship with the Ghanaian business mogul.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, she debunked rumours of bad blood between herself and the man to whom she credited her success.



"Recently, I travelled to Germany with the kids. Their father sponsored the entire trip to Germany. So yes, I have no issues with my husband, I mean my ex-husband. I beg you guys.



"I travelled with his children so, of course, he paid for my tickets too. We've got no issues," Akua Amoakowaa disclosed in the radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb on August 4.

She has informed the public that there is no confusion in their camp as they plan to co-parent in harmony.



She said: "Let me clear this, I've got no issues with my ex-husband. We have no bad blood between us, we are cool. The kids are cool with their dad, he is my ex-husband and I respect him. He has contributed a lot to my being and I respect that."



