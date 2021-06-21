Dr Kweku Oteng has made endorsement deals attractive - Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene

Multiple award-winning artiste Kuami Eugene has applauded the chairman of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, for making endorsement deals appealing in Ghana.

The brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level was speaking on Sports Salad with Saddick Adams on Angel 102.9 Fm.



The VGMA Artiste of the Year signed a lucrative deal with Adonko Next Level energy drink earlier this year. As part of the benefits, the “Open Gate” crooner received a Range Rover.

This according to Kuami Eugene is a gesture worth emulating.



According to him, “Dr Kwaku Oteng has made endorsement deals attractive in Ghana. It is only outside the country that you sign a deal and get all the benefits I am enjoying with Adonko Next Level.”